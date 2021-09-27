Chandigarh man succumbs to bull attack injuries

A 45-year-old man from Daria village in Chandigarh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, two days after being attacked by a raging bull at the main market in Zirakpur’s Baltana.

Identified as Azad Hussain, he was undergoing treatment at the PGIMER. The incident occurred on Friday evening, when Hussain was visiting the Baltana market.

A bull first hit his motorcycle and then hit him in the stomach with its horns before stomping over him, leaving him fatally injured. Hussain was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, from where he was referred to the PGIMER.

The victim was working as a carpenter and is survived by his wife and two minor sons.

Two years ago, a six-month-old girl was crushed to death by a bull in the same area. Locals say the Zirakpur municipal council has completely failed to address the issue despite several representations.

Even Aam Aadmi Party workers in Zirakpur have been on a chain hunger strike for the past 11 days over the stray animal problem. AAP leader Navjot Singh Saini said it is sad that both the SAD and Congress have failed to solve the problem. “We will continue our protest until this problem is resolved,” he said.