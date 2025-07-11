Chandigarh: Mandatory entrepreneurship course under PU board review

Even as the Punjab government has written to all vice-chancellors of universities in the state to start a mandatory course on entrepreneurship mindset from the 2025-26 session, Panjab University (PU) will take this up with their board of studies to see how this can be implemented. Punjab government will create a multilingual digital platform for real time monitoring and execution of the course load. (HT photo for representation)

An advisory has been sent out by Punjab secretary department of higher education and languages, Anindita Mitra regarding this. A working group on higher education reforms constituted by Punjab has recommended the need for this course. The group was chaired by Karamjit Singh, V-C of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and the government of Punjab has accepted this recommendation.

As per the committee, the universities are advised to roll out the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum as a mandatory course for every undergraduate student in every semester of their degree programme. Each student must work on a business or service idea in every semester, refine and execute it, and demonstrate progress against defined semester-wise benchmarks. These benchmarks include parameters like viability, innovation and revenue generation. The universities will evaluate the students based on real-world performance.

As a phased rollout strategy, it has been recommended that this be implemented for BTech, BCom, BBA and BVoc degrees for 2025-26 and for other UG courses in the next academic session. Punjab government will create a multilingual digital platform for real time monitoring and execution of the course load.

As per the working group report, a semester wise breakdown on the course includes defining your niche and understanding marketing through content creation for the first semester. Other semesters will include earning from content, ads and collaboration, expanding clientele and using AI for content ideas, writing and posting. The group noted that to understand business, the students will have to actually do the business. In the first semester, they will be expected to generate a revenue of ₹10,000 which will rise upto ₹8 lakh by semester six.

PU officials however noted that they will ask for clarity regarding where this money will come from and what the students will do about this. An official present for the Punjab government meeting said that former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia was also present here and had given examples of how Delhi government had tried to start this in schools, encouraging school children to start their own businesses and the innovations that the children came up with. They said that this Delhi model will now be tried on a university level in Punjab. However more clarity is needed regarding the financial aspect of this course.

V-C Renu Vig said that they have received the mail and will go through it. “It might be difficult to implement it now as it is already too late and the new session is about to start. I have asked the board of studies to see what can be done,” she added. Meanwhile, she said that PU already offers courses on entrepreneurship as electives and skill enhancement courses.