Chandigarh: Masses, carols, lunches & a merry Christmas!

Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour across the city, as churches witnessed packed midnight and morning masses, carol singing, community lunches and prayers that went beyond ritual to reflect on peace, ecology and shared responsibility. Devotees offering prayers at the Sector-19 church on Thursday afternoon. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

At the heart of this year’s celebrations was the Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19, where the annual biblical exhibition adopted a contemporary theme- “Youth for Green Tomorrow.” The exhibition sought to link Christian teachings with ecology, responsibility towards nature and what organisers described as “eco spirituality”.

“Jesus came to bring peace, but that peace is possible only when we are connected to God – not just inside churches and temples, but in our surroundings,” said Bishop Sahaya Thatheuis of the Roman Catholic Church, Simla and Chandigarh Diocese, while addressing the congregation.

The cathedral held two midnight mass services on Christmas Eve – one in Hindi and the other in English – followed by morning masses at 10 am (Hindi) and 2 pm (English). The biblical exhibition featured contributions from Christian minority schools across the city, including St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32 and St John’s High School, Sector 26.

Among the displays was a poster urging visitors to ‘Save the Aravalli Hills’, amid the ongoing debate over redefining the Aravallis, which environmentalists fear may dilute protection for several hill tracts. For children, the church also screened an animated film on the life of Jesus, helping them engage with the story of Christmas in a more accessible way.

Post the day ceremony at the church, a fellowship lunch brought together families, visitors and volunteers. The spirit of Christmas was visibly inclusive. Shilpa Thakur, a Hindu resident of Chandigarh, said she brought her mother along “just to soak in the Christmas vibes around the city”. “There’s a calm here that feels different,” she said. Deepika and Sagar, a Hindu-Sikh couple who have been together for over a decade, said visiting churches and lighting candles has become an annual tradition. “It’s our way of offering respect and gratitude,” Deepika said.

Christ Church CNI, Sector 18 saw Reverend Rajan Sharda emphasise the essence of Christmas as a celebration of love, humility, peace and hope. “We are called to be bearers of Christ’s light through love, service, forgiveness and compassion,” he told the congregation. Outside the churches however, the festive cheer was muted for some.

Pyaari Rego, a vendor selling candles and decorative items, said sales were significantly down this year. “People now buy everything online,” she said. According to Father Xavier Harold, New Year prayers are expected to be comparatively low key as “people now prefer to celebrate New Year in their own ways.”

Churches will hold prayer services either at midnight on December 31 or on the morning of January 1, depending on individual church schedules. “Offering prayers not only for families but also for the nation’s officers and leaders”, said president of the Tricity Church Organisation Lawrence Malik. He added that celebrations began on December 24 with midnight prayers followed by carols, campfires, cake cutting and refreshments. On Christmas Day, community lunches, open to all, were organised in most churches around tricity, with over 700 people attending.