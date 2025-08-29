Chandigarh: Mayor holds meeting with BJP councillors to list priority works

A day after the Union government approved an additional grant of ₹125 crore for the cash-strapped Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), BJP-led city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla called party councillors to discuss key issues and requirements in their respective wards. The councillors also discussed ongoing and upcoming civic projects across the city. (HT File)

Elected and nominated councillors of BJP congratulated mayor Babla for her proactive leadership in securing crucial financial support and steering Chandigarh’s development agenda forward. The councillors also discussed ongoing and upcoming civic projects across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Babla said, “I am thankful to all elected and nominated councillors for their faith and cooperation. Our prime focus is to start the road recarpeting work at the earliest. Development is not possible without collective effort, and together we will ensure that Chandigarh continues to progress as a clean, green, and people-friendly city.”

Congress demands white-paper on MC’s financial health

Meanwhile on Thursday, Congress president HS Lucky said, “The MC should immediately issue a comprehensive white paper on its financial health over the last 10 years. During Congress’ tenure, MC maintained a fixed deposit of over ₹500 crores, ensuring fiscal stability and the ability to fund developmental projects. In sharp contrast, today the corporation’s financial condition has deteriorated to such an extent that it is being compelled to transfer its core assets to the Chandigarh administration in order to survive.” He added that the funds received should be utilised for genuine development works and not for settling dues or liabilities.

‘AAP not against road recarpeting’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh has reiterated that it fully supports the city’s road development projects, including the upgradation of V-3 roads. However, the party sharply criticised BJP for “illegally and undemocratically” passing the proposal to hand over 262 km of V-3 roads to the UT administration citing fund constraints.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh said that the party was not against the construction of V-3 roads, but objected to the manner in which the proposal was cleared. “We are not against roads; we want every road in Chandigarh to be world-class. But this decision was bulldozed through without debate, without timelines for project completion, and without a written commitment from the administration on returning these roads to the MC. This is not governance; this is bulldozing democracy,” Singh said.