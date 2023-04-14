Waste to wonder: Chandigarh gets park made with recycled materials

In municipal corporation’s another initiative towards “Swachhata”, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta inaugurated the “Waste to Wonder” park in Sector 48 on Thursday. The park, developed by MC under its Garbage Free City mission, has been set up using recycled materials.

An 18-foot-tall sculpture of Modulor Man by Le Corbusier, a sculpture of an outdoor metals lighting tower, a sculpture of a stone family, robotic sculptures, among others, have been set up at the park. (HT Photo)

Spread over 1.75 acres, it has structures made using industrial and other waste products, such as iron sheets, rods, fans, automobile parts. These include an 18-foot-tall sculpture of Modulor Man by Le Corbusier, a sculpture of an outdoor metals lighting tower, a sculpture of a stone family, robotic sculptures, among others. Even the entry gates, benches, and bricks used in the plant beds have been made from bricks procured from MC’s construction and demolition waste recycling plant. A Ludo board has also been readied using recycled materials.

Sharing details, the mayor said this was a big step towards sustainable development. The park will showcase the beauty of waste and inspire citizens to manage waste effectively.