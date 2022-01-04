Chandigarh mayor: It’s BJP vs AAP, Congress opts out of race

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party will fight it out for the post of mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on January 8.

Also read: As Covid-19 spreads, Punjab imposes night curfew; schools, colleges shut

The AAP has fielded Anju Katyal and the BJP Sarabjit Kaur, both first-timers, as the post is reserved for a woman councillor in the new MC House’s first year.

While both candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday, the last date to do so, the Congress, which had won only eight of the 35 MC seats, opted out of the race. In its debut MC election in Chandigarh, the AAP won 14 seats and the BJP strength was reduced to 12 seats from the 20 it had won in 2016.

Aam Aadmi Party nominees Anju Katyal, Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav filing their papers for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The BJP has fielded Dalip Sharma for the post of senior deputy mayor and Anup Gupta for the post of deputy mayor, while the AAP has fielded Prem Lata for the post of senior deputy mayor and Ram Chander Yadav for the post of deputy mayor.

In the full House of 36, comprising the one vote of the Chandigarh MP and 35 councillors, a winning candidate needs 19 votes. In the absence of an anti-defection law, the councillors are not bound to follow any party diktat for voting. At present, the BJP and the AAP have 14 votes each, the Congress is left with seven votes and the SAD has one vote.

In the December 24 election, the Congress tally had gone up to eight from four in 2016. However, it lost Harpreet Kaur Babla to the BJP as she had won on a Congress ticket. She along with her husband, Devinder Singh Babla, joined the BJP on Sunday.

There is buzz of the Congress and the AAP coming together to keep the BJP out of power. Many leaders from both parties have confirmed that they are in talks to ensure win of the AAP candidates.