Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital

City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.

Laying the foundation stone of the significant project, the mayor said, “With the upcoming gaushala having the capacity to house around 1,000 cows, the MC has taken the initiative to provide specialised veterinary services through establishment of the hospital.”

“The veterinary hospital will be built at a cost of ₹3.32 crore and will be completed in nine months. The building, which will cover an area of 4,298 square feet, will have rooms for doctors, an operation theatre, ultrasound room, X-ray room. It will also have a separate building for ailing animals, including a control room-cum-sale counter, recovery room, examination hall, animal pen, attendant room and washroom facilities.”

Mitra said the gaushala will help manage stray cattle scientifically using inexpensive techniques, involving low cost comfortable housing, feeding and healthcare facilities.

