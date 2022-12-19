Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur’s report card: One step forward, two steps back

Elected amid an unprecedented uproar with the margin of a single vote almost a year ago, mayor Sarbjit Kaur of the BJP could never get too comfortable in her hard-earned chair with the Aam Aadmi Party stridently opposing her at every turn.

With her term coming to an end on January 7, the mayor takes credit for the city’s improved Swachhta rankings, but claims “politics” scuttled other initiatives.

Failed to stall water bill hike

Her detractors say she failed the people by going ahead with the water tariff hike, despite it being a major poll plank. The administration had announced a 200% hike in water tariff months before the municipal corporation polls, however councillors across the political spectrum, got it deferred. All parties made it a poll plank, and assured residents that the hike would not be implemented. However, the administration prevailed and the water tariff was increased by up to 150%. Residents also pay a 30% sewerage charge with their water bills.

Till April 1, 2022 the rates decided in 2011 were in force.

Did not constitute sub-committees

It was also seen that for the first time in the history of the civic body, the mayor did not constitute 14 sub-committees, which are instrumental for carrying out development works in the city.

The civic body’s functioning relies on the formation of committees, under which different sub-panels dealing with specific subjects are formed by the mayor. The sub-panels comprise elected councillors, with officials also added as members to guide and assist them.

Kaur said the committees could not be constituted as the UT administration appointed nominated councillors in last week of October, and there was no point in constituting committees for just one month, she said .

Under fire over overhead cable issue

The mayor had found herself in a complex tangle in the MC general house meeting last month, when AAP and Congress councillors had accused her of being “weak”, and allowing officials to suppress councillors.

The allegations were levelled after MC commissioner Anindita Mitra ordered snapping of overhead wires over a payment issue, leading to disruption of internet services in many parts of the city.

Slamming the mayor, leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra had said, “Do not come across as weak. All 35 councillors are with you. Else, you will set the wrong precedent.”

Climbing the Swachhta ladder

After the city ranked 12th in the Swachhta ranking against the 66th rank last year, the mayor counted it among her achievements. “I gave my best to the city. Chandigarh achieved a big milestone in cleanliness as it was ranked 12th. Next year, we will achieve an even better position.”

The AAP, however, has countered her claims, saying that while she had inaugurated bio-mining of garbage, work was yet to start on ground level. “They may be floating tenders, but till things improve on the ground, the mayor should not call it her achievement,” said Dhingra

20% parking rate hike

For long, parking woes, which exacerbate each year, have been a sore point with motorists. So, when the parking rates were hiked by 20%, residents complained that the rate had been hiked without improving the facilities provided. Now, parking rates have been finalised at ₹14 for cars, and ₹7 for two-wheelers.

The rates were hiked despite the mayor and councillors repeatedly assuring residents that smart parking was on its way. The app, which was to display real-time position of vacant parking slots, also failed to materialise.

Summing up Kaur’s tenure, Dingra said, “She was the weakest mayor in the history of the municipal corporation. She was played by officers and senior BJP leaders. As far as development work is concerned, she failed on all fronts. The worst part was that no sub-committees were constituted during her tenure.”

On being labelled weak, the mayor said, “I try and maintain a balance between officers and councillors. I have always kept development at the forefront and agendas were invited and approved across party lines.”

