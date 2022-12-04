Chandigarh | MBA student supplying drugs on campuses nabbed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 04, 2022 04:47 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch on Saturday arrested an MBA student who had allegedly been supplying drugs on Panjab University campus and other colleges.

The accused has been identified as Tanuj Garg, 23, of Sector-51, Chandigarh.

As per the police, Tanuj, who is an MBA first-year student, used to befriend new students on campus and get them hooked to drugs. He was arrested by a patrolling team from the green belt in Sector-51. As per the police, they had apprehended the 23-year-old on the basis of suspicion and found 110gm charas in his possession during checking.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his modus-operandi and also the names of some other peddlers who used to sell drugs to students.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

