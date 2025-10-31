Chandigarh: MC asks PGI to clear property tax dues worth ₹13 crore

The PGIMER owes the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) an amount of ₹13 crore towards pending property tax. PGIMER assured adherence to solid waste management rules as a bulk waste generator and agreed to furnish details regarding bio-medical waste compliance. (HT Photo for representation)

During a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday with PGI officials, to address various municipal matters, MC commissioner Amit Kumar directed the PGIMER authorities to clear all outstanding property tax and water dues promptly to facilitate further action.

Other than pending property tax and water bill dues, the MC also discussed fire Safety compliance, solid waste management (SWM) measures, and the installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) within the PGI campus.

The meeting, held at the MC Building, Sector 17, was attended by Col GS Bhatti, hospital superintendent engineer, PGIMER, along with other officials.

During the discussions, the chief fire officer highlighted that several PGI buildings are functioning without the requisite fire safety systems and certifications. In response, PGI representatives informed that a fire safety audit is being conducted by CBRI, Roorkee, and 16 buildings have already been inspected. The Institute assured full compliance with fire safety norms and committed to implementing all observations of the fire and rescue department within two months.

Additionally, PGIMER assured adherence to solid waste management rules as a bulk waste generator and agreed to furnish details regarding bio-medical waste compliance.