Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: MC, CSCL staff to cycle to work on October 1
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: MC, CSCL staff to cycle to work on October 1

Staffers of the MC and Chandigarh Smart City Limited will come to office on cycles on October 1 to encourage their use
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:12 AM IST
On October 2, the Chandigarh MC will unveil a cycle created completely out of waste near the Sector 17 roundabout. (Getty Images)

To encourage the use of cycles, staffers of the municipal corporation and the Chandigarh Smart City Limited will come to office on cycles on October 1.

The initiative will be part of “Azadi Ka Mahotsav” being organised by the MC from September 26 to October 3.

“Those who don’t know how to cycle or have any health issues may skip it. Those who come to the office on cycle will be welcomed by us at the MC entry gate and will be given a batch of commendation,” said municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

On October 2, the MC will unveil a cycle created completely out of waste near the Sector 17 roundabout. A cycle rally will also be organised on October 2 under the theme “Freedom to Cycle”.

Earlier in the day, while participating in an event organised by NGO Cyclegiri, Mitra said, “Youngsters should also try to incorporate cycling in their lifestyle, which will not only provide a new dimension to their fitness, but they will also be able to contribute towards the environment and country at large.” The NGO had organised a cycle rally to observe World Car Free Day.

About 80 cyclists participated in the 15-km rally starting from Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area. Mitra also said that residents should use public transport so that traffic can be controlled.

