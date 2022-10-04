Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC declares its office at Sector 17 ‘Zero Waste Campus’

Chandigarh MC declares its office at Sector 17 ‘Zero Waste Campus’

Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:43 AM IST

Chandigarh mayor said all other buildings of the MC will be made ‘Zero Waste Campus’ soon. Sarbjit Kaur, mayor, and Anindita Mitra, commissioner, MC, checked all the arrangements for the collection of waste

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, on Monday declared its office building at Sector 17 ‘Zero Waste Campus’. (HT File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, on Monday declared its office building at Sector 17 ‘Zero Waste Campus’.

Sarbjit Kaur, mayor, and Anindita Mitra, commissioner, MC, checked all the arrangements for the collection of waste and its scientific disposal at the office premises on Monday.

Sarbjit Kaur said hazardous waste will be disposed of scientifically by an NGO engaged with the MCC to collect the e-waste once a week. She said wet waste generated from the kitchen at the canteen will be processed in a wet waste composter having a capacity of 25 kg per day.

The Mayor said that dry waste i.e. dry leaves and horticulture waste will be dumped in a composter on the lawn inside the office compound, and the manure will be used in flower beds and flower pots inside the office compound. She said all other buildings of the MCC will be made ‘Zero Waste Campus’ soon.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
