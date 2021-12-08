Chandigarh MC election: 45% candidates are aged below 40

Nearly half the candidates in the fray in the Chandigarh municipal elections are below the age of 40.

Of 214 candidates whose nomination papers were approved by the State Election Commission, 95 are aged between 21 and 40 years. The percentage of these young candidates, which stands at 45% at present, could change after December 9, the final date for withdrawal of nominations.

Aged 22, the two youngest candidates are Akansha, who is contesting from Ward No. 16 on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, and Rohit, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee from Ward No. 20.

Moved by the poor condition of slum areas in the city, Akansha, a BSc (medical) final-year student at the government college in Sector 11, decided to contest elections.

“I am working for the education of slum children in Sector 25 for some time now. I want to do more for them. Also, even basic amenities are missing in the city’s slums; people are forced to drink sewage-mixed water,” said Akansha, who has declared assets worth ₹30,000. “If other candidates have money I have ideas and sincerity.”

Ward No. 3 (comprising Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 26) and Ward No. 16 (Sector 25, 25 West and Bhaskar Colony) have maximum number of young candidates, at six each. In Ward No. 16, reserved of SC women, all six candidates are below the age of 40. In Ward No. 3, six out the nine are aged below 40.

Other wards where young candidates dominate are Wards No. 4, 9 and 15 with five each, and Wards No. 6, 8, 14, 20, 21, 25, 29 and 33 with four each.

After Independents, AAP has most youngest nominees

At 29, Independents make up most of the young candidates. Varsha, 25, contesting from Ward No. 16 is the youngest among them.

Fighting its first municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has filed the highest number of young candidates. Of the 35 in the fray, 19 are aged below 40. Most of them are first-timers, with Neha, 25, who is contesting from Ward No. 19 the youngest.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition party Congress have fielded 11 each in the young category. The BJP’s youngest candidate, Usha, 27, is fighting her first election from Ward No. 16. Congress’s youngest nominee is also 27-year-old:Sachin Galav from Ward No. 13.

The oldest candidate in the fray is from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Aged 75, Jangi Mukhiya is in the fray from Ward No. 29. The ward also has other two most aged candidates in the fray: Jagjeet Singh Kang, 68, of the Congress, and the party’s rebel candidate Harbans Singh, 67.