Chandigarh MC elections: AAP wins six seats in maiden attempt

In its poll debut in Chandigarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won six of the 35 municipal corporation (MC) seats in Chandigarh for which counting is underway. The AAP election campaign committee head, Chander Mukhi Sharma, however, lost the election.

The Congress has won four seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party has won five seats. One seat has been won by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Among the bigwigs, former mayors of the BJP Ravi Kant Sharma and Davesh Moudgil have lost the elections. Moudgil lost to AAP candidate Jasbir Singh by 939 votes, while Sharma lost by 888 votes.

So far, the AAP has won ward numbers 1, 17, 21, 25, 26 and 29, while the BJP has won ward numbers 2, 6, 9, 14, and 33 and the Congress has bagged ward numbers 5, 10, 13 and 34. Ward number 30 has been won by the SAD.

The counting for the 35 seats started at 9am and the final results are expected to be declared by 2pm.

Voting took place on December 24 in which 60.78% of the total 6.33 lakh voters cast their votes.

As many as 203 candidates are in the fray with the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and debutant AAP putting up candidates on all 35 seats.

In the outgoing MC House, of the total 26 seats, the BJP had 20 councillors, Congress five and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.