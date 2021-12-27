Chandigarh a trailer, Punjab's the movie: AAP's Raghav Chadha on debut feat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday thanked the people of Chandigarh for giving the party a major lead in the municipal election for which counting is underway.

Addressing the media in Delhi, the AAP MLA, who has been appointed as the party's co-incharge of Punjab said the success in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election is only a trailer, the movie would be the Punjab Assembly polls set to held early next year.

“I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and (party convener) Arvind Kejriwal for giving so much love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie” Chadha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In its Chandigarh debut, AAP has been declared winner in 14 of the 35 wards that went to election on Friday.

I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP & Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love & trust to a small & honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie: AAP leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi pic.twitter.com/5mDoN5JSJH — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

In a setback to the ruling BJP, sitting mayor and party candidate Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP's Damanpreet Singh, according to results declared so far.

Besides Sharma, another former mayor Davesh Moudgil lost to AAP candidate Jasbir Singh by 939 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON