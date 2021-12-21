Chandigarh MC elections: Bansal promises pothole-free roads in 6 months

Pawan Bansal, former Union Minister, while addressing a public meeting in Sector 32, lambasted the BJP for hurting the pride of the people of the city by lowering the status of Chandigarh in all areas. He reiterated the resolve of the Chandigarh Congress to bring back the past glory of the city.

The former minister further stated that the number one status of Chandigarh in terms of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation shall be brought back. The city was once known the world over for its well planned and exquisite roads, but are now languishing in deplorable conditions. The city roads shall be made pothole free within six months, he added.

Among those who spoke on the occasion were Manpreet Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Fateh Jang Bajwa and Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

“BJP has been falsely claiming that it has made the city worth living in by improving basic amenities and law and order situation, but the real situation is exactly the opposite. One can see piles of garbage, broken pavements and roads in poor state all over the city. In the past six years, BJP has brought down the city’s ranking from top to 66th in Swachh Survekshan. Presently, residents of the city are being crushed under the heavy burden of various taxes and water bills,” he asserted.

General secretary of All India Congress Committee, Harish Chaudhary, while speaking on the occasion, said, “We will win the corporation elections with thumping majority and after coming in power, we will increase revenue from Centre as well as from other sources to minimise the burden on residents.” He further stated that Chandigarh shall develop an alternate mechanism for processing of 500 tonnes of garbage being generated in the city daily. As a result, the garbage dump at Dadumajra shall stop receiving the garbage. Thereafter, steps will be taken to slowly remove the legacy waste there.

Cong promises to get rid of inflation

“If you want to get rid of inflation, vote for Congress. Today, during BJP misrule, every commodity is getting costlier including diesel, petrol, cooking gas and groceries. Every common man in the country is badly affected financially due to the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana chief minister.

While addressing a gathering in Sector 41 for Congress candidate Atinder Singh Robbi, Hooda said that when Pawan Kumar Bansal was member of Parliament from Chandigarh, he fought for the people of the city and for its development, but today, no one is raising a voice for the UT. The city has seen no adequate fund coming from the Centre, which shows the attitude of the people in power, he added .

Among others , Pawan Kumar Bansal former Union minister; Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu, Mohali mayor and Bhupinder Singh Badheri were also present on the occasion.

BJP trying to influence voters: Congress to EC

The Chandigarh Congress has complained to State Election Commission against BJP for influencing the voters while flouting rules. In a letter on Monday, Rajesh Sharma, the spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, has brought into the commission’s notice that the BJP took out a procession of dozens of cars and motorcycles carrying the party’s flags in Sector 20 On December 19 to influence the voters.

The letter further stated that almost all the bikers were without helmets and they had been raising slogans and creating ruckus on the roads, even causing inconvenience to the general public.

A video grab has also been attached with a letter. The video and photos of the vehicle rally, aforementioned, is also shared by many BJP leaders on social media platforms, which is a matter of record, asserted Sharma.

Loss in HP by-polls made BJP repeal farm laws: Rathore

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, on Monday said that the fear of recent losses in Himachal Pradesh made the BJP Government repeal the farm laws, after not responding to a year of farmers’ protests and over 700 casualties. He was addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan on Monday.

Rathore added that the Modi government was forced to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel after their resounding defeat in HP by-elections.

Rathore, who has lived in Chandigarh for many years, lamented the miserable civic conditions in the city due to rampant corruption that prevailed in the corporation during the last six years.

Reacting to the BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur’s statement on the benefits of a double engine government , Rathore said, “The engine was running so fast that it was crushing people, and we mention in Himachal that this engine needed to have its brakes pulled. And we pulled the brakes.”

He appealed to the Himachalis residing in Chandigarh to do the same thing they did in their home state.