Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC elections: Number of polling booths increased to 700
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC elections: Number of polling booths increased to 700

Number of polling stations for MC elections shall further increase due to limiting of the number of electors to 1,000 per station
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The tenure of the present House of Chandigarh MC is coming to an end on December 31, 2021. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The number of polling stations are likely to be over 700 compared to the 445 during the last municipal corporation (MC) elections.

A meeting was convened on Thursday by state election commissioner SK Srivastava with UT adviser Dharam Pal and other UT officials.

Various issues pertaining to the preparation of forthcoming MC elections scheduled in December 2021 were discussed; the tenure of the present MC House is coming to an end on December 31, 2021.

It was apprised that since the Chandigarh administration has issued delimitation order merging 13 villages with the MC, the number of polling stations shall increase substantially this time. The number of polling stations shall further increase due to limiting the number of electors to 1,000 per station. Thus, the number of polling stations are likely to be over 700 compared to 445 during the last elections.

Accordingly the SEC asked the adviser to provide adequate arrangements and police personnel to ensure smooth and transparent elections. He also directed that requisite arrangements/preparations be made timely.

RELATED STORIES

The adviser committed that all logistics, manpower and infrastructure shall be provided as per the requirement of the commission. The present pandemic scenario was also discussed and he assured that the administration will make adequate provisions to follow the prescribed COVID-19 protocol during the elections. He also confirmed that all adequate arrangements shall be ensured by all department heads in a time bound manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

22-year-old student dies by suicide at IISER Mohali

Shooting junior world championship: DAV student part of Indian team at Peru event

2015 Bank of Baroda loan fraud case: ED files charge sheet against 14 people

SAD protest march from Mohali to CM residence on September 29 against ‘meagre’ land compensation
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP