Chandigarh MC elections on Dec 24, result on Dec 27

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh will be held on December 24 and the result will be declared on December 27.

“Nominations will be filed from November 27 to December 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 9,” state election commissioner SK Srivastav said at a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday.

He said with this, the model code of conduct has come into force. The electoral process will be completed by December 30.

Chandigarh has a total of 6.3 lakh voters, comprising 3.3 lakh male, 2.99 lakh female and 17 third gender.

The number of polling booths has been increased from 474 to 694.

Voting will be conducted from 7.30am to 5pm on December 24.

Campaigning can be held from 10am to 7pm and it will end 72 hours before polling day.

Special arrangements will be made for Covid-19 patients. They will be able to vote in the last one hour of voting.