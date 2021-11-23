Chandigarh MC elections on December 24, three-way contest this time

The city is all set for a three-cornered contest as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) goes to the polls on December 24. Announcing the election schedule on Monday, state election commissioner SK Srivastava said the results will be declared on December 27.

“Nominations can be filed from November 27 to December 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 9,” said Srivastava. He added that with this, the model code of conduct has come into force. The electoral process will be completed by December 30.

On the issue of the pending court case regarding ward notification, Srivastava said, “We will follow the directions of the Panjab and Haryana high court in the matter.”

On Thursday last week, the HC had orally asked the UT not to announce the election dates, as per UT’s counsel. However, a detailed order in this regard is awaited and the matter is fixed for hearing on Tuesday. The court was hearing a bunch of pleas against notification on ward reservation.

Nearly 1 lakh more voters

Since 2016, the vote count in Chandigarh has increased from 5.07 lakh to 6.3 lakh. This time around, there are 3.3 lakh male voters, 2.99 lakh female and 17 third gender. The voter count is likely to increase as voter registration is still going on.

With the number of wards increasing from 26 to 35, the total number of booths has also been increased from 474 to 694. Covid guidelines were also kept in mind while creating more polling booths, said the state election commissioner.

The poll timings will be from 7.30 am to 5 pm. Covid-19 patients who would like to vote would be able to do so during the last one hour of voting.

“During the election, strict adherence to the model code of conduct is to be maintained. If it is violated, action will be taken as per the law,” said Srivastava.

The campaigning hours will be 10 am to 7 pm every day, and campaign will end 72 hours before the polling day.

AAP throws its hat in ring, SAD to fight with its new ally

Traditionally, MC elections in Chandigarh were a two-cornered fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This time around, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which contested the last municipal election as an ally of the BJP, has allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) this time.

In the outgoing MC house of 26 councillors, BJP has a strength of 20, Congress five and SAD one. While both BJP-SAD and Congress fought on 26 seats, the BSP put up its candidates in 17 wards last time.

While the opposition parties are banking on anti-incumbency factor, the ruling BJP will fight on its past five-year performance and development plank. With the election commission rolling out the election schedule, the parties are expected to announce their first list of candidates within a couple of days. During the last elections, a total of 122 candidates were in fray, including 67 independent candidates.

Congress state president Subhash Chawla, said, “We welcome the state election commission (SEC)’s decision. We will also request the commission to keep a strict watch on the administration so that it doesn’t help the BJP in the elections.”

BJP state president Arun Sood, said, “We are ready for the elections. AAP and Congress tried to delay the elections by filling court cases as they fear the results. We welcome SEC decision.”