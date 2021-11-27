Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC executive engineer among three in dock for misuse of funds

The Chandigarh MC has issued a chargesheet against two senior officials, including an MC executive engineer, and initiated legal action against a retired junior engineer
The officials are accused of misuse of funds to recarpet a road on a private land at Faidan Nizampur village in Chandigarh.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday issued a chargesheet against two senior officials, including an executive engineer, and initiated legal action against a junior engineer, who is now retired, for alleged misuse of government machinery and funds to recarpet a road on a private land at Faidan Nizampur village near Sector 48.

The action has been initiated against executive engineer (roads-1) Ajay Garg, subdivisional engineer (buildings and roads) Jagdeep and junior engineer Amrik (retired) on the orders of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, after a detailed inquiry report was submitted to her.

According to the report, rules framed by the MC for the use of ward development fund, including the guidelines for selection and execution of projects to be undertaken, were flouted. Such works can be done only on land owned by the civic body, while the revenue records revealed that the land on which the road was repaired belonged to a private person.

Sources said the request for the release of funds for the work had come from a mayor with the justification that the “land was within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.”

Commenting on the chargesheet and financial loss to the MC, Mitra said: “Full details and all aspects of the case will come out after the full inquiry proceedings are completed.”

According to the procedure, the officials who have been put on chargesheet will be given an opportunity to explain their version of events. After it, the competent authority may decide on minor or major penalties against the officials or drop the charges.

