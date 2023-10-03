Chandigarh MC felicitates sanitation workers to mark Gandhi Jayanti

Municipal corporation on Monday felicitated sanitation workers and their families to mark “Swachh Bharat Divas” and Gandhi Jayanti at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38.

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit handing over a compensation cheque to kin of a deceased MC worker. (HT Photo)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit honoured the workers and their families in presence of mayor Anup Gupta, UT adviser Dharam Pal, local bodies secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, finance secretary Vijay Namdeo Rao Jade, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana and MC officials.

Purohit appreciated the role of the workers and their families. He said that they have played a pivotal role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city.

“Swachhanjali, a day dedicated to recognising the commitment of “safaimitras (sanitation workers)” towards a cleaner and garbage-free India, showcased the achievements and contributions of these individuals. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication serve as an inspiration for everyone,” the governor said while emphasising the importance of collective efforts for a cleaner, healthier and sustainable future.

The governor also condoled the demise of a municipal worker and handed over an insurance cheque for ₹2.5 lakh to the deceased’s family. Mayor Anup Gupta said commended the hard work and dedication of the sanitation workers.

Police, Model Jail inmates organise sanitation drive

Chandigarh Police, along with Model Jail inmates, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, in the jail premises on Monday. The prisoners were apprised of the life of the two leaders. Inmates and jail staff organised a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to mark the occasion.

Panchkula DC felicitates sanitation workers

Panchkula Deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan felicitated 40 sanitation workers, 10 from each block, in recognition of their outstanding work at the district level Swachhata Hi Seva Safai Karmachari Award Function organised at Mini Secretariat, Panchkula, on Monday. The DC presented blankets and shawls to the workers. Sarwan administered an oath of cleanliness to the people to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

