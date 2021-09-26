Chandigarh MC General House meeting: Congress councillors stage walk out

Congress councillors walked out of the municipal corporation General House meeting on Friday to protest against the non-submission of a report on smart parking.

Speaking during the meeting, Satish Kainth, a Congress councillor, said, “We were assured in the last House meeting that a report on the working of smart parking will be presented before the house in September. But, no report was submitted on Friday. On one hand, residents are suffering because of poor parking facilities, and at the same time, parking contractors are given undue benefits by the MC. We will demand CBI enquiry into this.”

In response, mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, said, “You can speak on the issue during the question hour, but first, we have to discuss the agendas tabled before the house.”

Kainth also alleged that the BJP-ruled MC is steeped in corruption. Sharma retorted, “A corrupt party like Congress can only see corruption everywhere. Do you want me to remind you about the rail scam, booth scam and all instances of Congress’ corruption.”

The Congress and BJP councillors had heated exchange of words in the well of the house over the issue. Afterwards, the three Congress councillors present walked out.

Ruling benches, including the mayor, demanded strict action against erring MC officials for delay in issuance of the allotment letter to IIT Ropar for preparation of the detailed project report and request for proposal for the upgradation of the solid waste processing plant in Sector 25.

BJP city chief and councillor Arun Sood, said, “When the House passed the resolution for allotment of the DPR and RFP preparation to IIT Ropar in July, then why would allotment letter be issued only in September. It only shows intent of the officials to delay the start of the project.”

The start of the project is set to get delayed, as IIT Ropar’s report is expected by October-end. Earlier, the MC was expecting it by September 15. The work on the project can now only start next year, as tendering process is likely to start after the elections. The solid waste processing plant is working at only 20% of its capacity and most of the city’s solid waste is being dumped untreated.

BJP has been trying to showcase an upgraded waste processing plant as one of its major achievements in the coming civic body elections.