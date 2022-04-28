Chandigarh MC issues 63 notices, 2 challans for water wastage
The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday issued a total of 63 notices and 2 challans to residents for wasting water.
The civic body can issue a fine of up to ₹5,000 to violators for wasting water, while repeated offences may lead to termination of water supply.
In case of unintentional wastage, such as leakages in pipe or water storage tank, the violator is given a two-day notice to fix the problem. Fines can be imposed in case of non-compliance.
An MC official said on-the-spot fines are issued in case of intentional wastage such as washing of cars or watering of lawns through hosepipes, adding if unpaid, the fine can be added to the water bill.
Since April 15, the MC has issued 755 notices and 51 challans for washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water. The drive will continue until June 30.
Dos and don’ts
• Use buckets, not hosepipes, to wash cars
• Do not wash courtyards or irrigate lawns in the morning
• Check wastage of water due to overflow from overhead or underground tanks
• Check pipe leakages from tanks, from ferrule to water metre & overflow from desert coolers
• Don’t use booster pumps on the main water supply line
Penalty
• Unintentional wastage (leakage in pipe, water tank): Get a 2-day notice for correction and a ₹5,000 in case of failure to comply
• Intentional wastage (washing car, watering lawn): A ₹5,000 fine
