On verge of camp, Red Wings name Shawn Horcoff interim GM

The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday that former NHL player Shawn Horcoff will serve as interim general manager. HT Image

Horcoff joined the Red Wings' front office in 2016 upon his retirement and most recently served as assistant general manager. Prior to his 2022 promotion, he also worked as director of player development, assistant director of player personnel, and GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

The Red Wings open training camp on Thursday, which is Horcoff's 48th birthday. They open the season at home on Oct. 2 against the New York Rangers.

Horcoff takes over for Steve Yzerman, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played 22 seasons for the Red Wings. After retirement, Yzerman went to work in the Detroit front office, then became the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He returned to Detroit as GM after the 2018-19 season.

He stepped down after the 2025-26 season, with the team failing to make the Stanley Cup playoffs on his watch, and is staying with the organization as a senior adviser.

Horcoff will report to Red Wings governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. Horcoff will manage day-to-day roster decisions, the salary cap and hockey operations personnel.

"I'm appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity," Ilitch said. "His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline. Shawn has my complete support, and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization.

"Our search has attracted significant interest in the head of hockey operations position from respected leaders across the industry, and several of those candidates, including Shawn, remain under consideration for the permanent role."

A fourth-round pick by Edmonton in the 1998 NHL Draft, Horcoff played in 1,008 games with the Oilers , Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks . A center, he scored 511 career points .

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