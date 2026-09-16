Raptors confirm Leonard return after Clippers salary cap scandal

The Toronto Raptors have finally acquired Kawhi Leonard back from the Los Angeles Clippers, in a trade that was delayed due to an NBA probe into major salary cap violations concerning the star forward. HT Image

The Raptors confirmed in a statement that Leonard would return to the franchise where he played 2018-19, after the NBA investigation concluded earlier this month and the Clippers said they would comply with the league's penalties.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value," said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, in a statement released late Monday.

"We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship."

Leonard was acquired in exchange for forward Brandon Ingram, guard-forward Gradey Dick, two future first round draft picks, one future first round pick swap and two future second round picks.

"We also want to thank Brandon and Gradey and appreciate their work ethic, character, and basketball excellence they brought to our team every day," said the Raptors.

During his previous Raptors stint, Leonard helped Toronto win its first and only NBA championship.

Leonard subsequently moved to the Clippers, where he became embroiled in controversy.

Earlier this month, the Clippers were found to have aided Leonard in evading salary cap rules in deals with team corporate sponsors.

The Clippers were stripped of five first-round draft picks and fined $30 million by the NBA. Leonard was fined $700,000.

The Clippers had agreed to trade Leonard to Toronto in July, but the Raptors said they would await the result of the investigation before finalizing the deal.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said Sunday he would comply with the NBA's punishment even though he disagreed with aspects of the league's probe, paving the way for the trade to be completed.

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