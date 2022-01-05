Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC launches awareness campaign on home composting
Residents taking part in a home composting activity in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign on home composting and segregation of waste at the source level to encourage residents to take up the “my waste, my responsibility” concept, involving recycling of biodegradable waste into manure.

The awareness campaign has been launched at the “Aatmanirbhar Ward”, comprising Sector 29 and Industrial area besides Sanjay colony.

Following the instructions of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, the team led by SBM brand ambassador Kajal Mangalmukhi encouraged citizens to participate in composting of waste produced in their households.

The home composting campaign involves door-to-door canvassing among residents to implement viable waste recycling methods like on-site composting pits and composting in buckets etc. Besides this, eco-friendly methods to recycle waste within households were explained to residents.

Mitra said that instead of conducting awareness meetings in closed halls, the MC has planned to meet residents in streets and encourage them to help the civic body in containing waste generated daily and dispose off wet waste at their own level through home composting.

She said that with the enthusiasm of local residents, ward no. 20 strives to be an Aatmanirbhar ward. All wet waste will be processed within the ward and dry waste sent to material recovery facility station located at the same ward.

