Chandigarh MC launches LED van to raise awareness on sanitation

To raise awareness on sanitation and bring focus on Swachh Survekshan 2022, the municipal corporation on Tuesday launched an LED display van from Sector 17 plaza, which goes through Rose Garden.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said here on Tuesday that the van will cover all parts of city in one month. Audio and visual content on sanitation has been prepared by MC, which will be played on the LED screens of the van.

Video clips and audio visual promos have been made to share guidelines, parameters and awareness material. Video clips have been prepared covering important parameters including segregation of waste at source level, door-to-door waste collection system, home composting and stopping use of plastic. The display van will move throughout city covering markets, residential areas and villages for one month.