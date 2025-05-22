Chandigarh MC lays off 332 tubewell staff amid fiscal crunch

In a major cost-cutting move triggered by a deepening fiscal crisis, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has decided not to renew the contracts of 332 outsourced multi-task workers employed at tubewells across the city—effectively terminating 50% of its existing tubewell staff. MC officials cited a report by the department which claimed that one multi-tasking worker could handle up to three tubewells within a 500-metre radius—an assertion that formed the basis of the downsizing. (HT File)

The MC operates 130 tubewells and 34 boosters across Chandigarh. Until now, 664 multi-tasking workers were employed on contract to manage these facilities. However, following an internal assessment conducted by the engineering department, the MC concluded that only 332 workers are “required” for operations moving forward.

While the issue had been flagged by councillors during the General House meeting in April, MC officials had then assured members that a thorough internal review would precede any final decision. Now, however, the new tender floated by the MC includes only 332 sanctioned posts for tubewell operation—formally eliminating the positions of the remaining workers.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “The decision was taken as per departmental assessment, based on norms, and due to acute financial crisis.”

MC officials cited a report by the department which claimed that one multi-tasking worker could handle up to three tubewells within a 500-metre radius—an assertion that formed the basis of the downsizing. However, councillors had argued that such assessments fail to consider ground realities, including erratic water supply, machinery breakdowns, and the need for round-the-clock supervision in certain sectors.

Not the first instance

This is not the first time that the MC is resorting to downsizing as a fiscal strategy. In December 2024, nearly 200 contractual employees, aged 60 and above, were let go in a bid to rationalise manpower and trim costs. This year, the civic body terminated nine sanitary inspectors and 90 outsourced staff members from the fire and rescue services department—including 47 firemen, 16 drivers, three data entry operators, and several others in support roles.

Though the House had cleared the agenda to rehire sanitary inspectors and fire department staff, the UT administration is yet to grant final approval for their reinstatement. Additionally, MC commissioner Kumar had issued a sweeping order in December, prohibiting any new recruitment or staff replacement without his explicit clearance.

This decision follows a sharp increase in expenses related to outsourced manpower and aligns with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s directive for MC officials and councillors to focus on improving revenue generation by rationalising manpower. Official figures presented at the General House meeting on November 23 revealed that the corporation’s total staff strength increased from 8,587 employees in 2023-24 to 9,748 employees in 2024-25. This data indicated the hiring of 1,161 employees (mostly on a contractual basis) in just seven months, a revelation that surprised councillors from all parties. Former mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor questioned, “Who are these employees and where are they working?”

It is pertinent to mention that the manpower audit, to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, over six months’ time, is also expected to start soon to examine staffing patterns, identify fake employees, and flag salary irregularities.