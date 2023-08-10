Chandigarh MC opens store for affordable sustainable products

In a bid to promote availability of sustainable products at affordable prices and to encourage their use by merchants and residents alike, the municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday opened a first-of-its-kind “Prarambh” store at Sector 17.

The store was inaugurated by mayor Anup Gupta and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra. (HT)

The sustainable and eco-friendly products shop will be operated by self-help groups under the social mobilisation and institutional development (SM&ID) component of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

Speaking on the occasion Mitra said, “This visionary project owes its realisation to the collaborative efforts of the municipal corporation and local self-help groups. By partnering with these groups, the store not only champions sustainable practices, but also empowers marginalised communities.”

The store will feature a range of sustainable products, including compostable carry bags/garbage bags, which are biodegradable and environmentally friendly and allow easy disposal and decomposition. The store will offer biodegradable and eco-friendly cutlery options, such as utensils made from materials like bamboo or compostable material.

Cloth bags will also be available as an alternative to single-use plastic bags. The store will also offer eco-friendly candles, incense sticks and other products.

“The store also offers a variety of customised gifts and momentos, paintings, hoops, resin flower preservation, photo frames, rakhi, wall painting, and crochet toys. These unique and handcrafted items add a personal touch to special occasions and celebrations while promoting the use of sustainable materials,” Gupta said.