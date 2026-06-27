Chandigarh MC plans 8-fold hike in hedge licence fee

In a move aimed at tightening control over encroachments and increasing revenue, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has proposed an eight-fold hike in the licence fee for erecting or re-erecting hedges and fences on government land adjoining residential properties. It is the first such revision in over 25 years. The horticulture wing of the MC is responsible for granting licences under the Chandigarh (Control and Regulation of Hedges and Fences) Bylaws, 1971 (Shutterstock)

The proposal, to be placed before the general house for approval on Monday, seeks to raise the annual licence fee from the existing ₹0.25 per square foot to ₹2 per square foot. Along with this, the MC has proposed a steep hike in penalties, increasing the fine for violations from ₹50 to ₹5,000.

Officials said the revision has become necessary as the current rates were last fixed in 1999 and no longer reflect present-day costs or the scale of unauthorised occupation of public land. The move also follows a March 7, 2026 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court in a related matter, prompting the civic body to review its regulatory framework.

The horticulture wing of the MC is responsible for granting licences under the Chandigarh (Control and Regulation of Hedges and Fences) Bylaws, 1971. The superintending engineer, horticulture & electrical, acts as the licensing officer, authorised to permit hedges and fences on municipal land adjoining residential properties.

The revised fee structure will apply to hedges erected along road berms of V-5 and V-6 category roads in residential areas. Civic officials maintain that the proposal is intended not only to enhance revenue but also to bring greater accountability and discipline in the use of public land.

Rules in place, enforcement lagged

The regulation of hedges and fences in the city dates back to 1971, when the bylaws were introduced to preserve the planned character of the city and prevent encroachments on public land.

Under these rules, residents must obtain prior permission to plant hedges on government land, adhere to height and setback norms, and use such spaces strictly for greenery without claiming ownership.

Over the years, enforcement has remained inconsistent. In several sectors, residents have extended hedges, fences, and even temporary structures beyond permissible limits, often encroaching onto pavements and green belts.

Municipal authorities have periodically carried out anti-encroachment drives, removing unauthorised fencing and reclaiming public spaces. Officials note that such encroachments not only ruin the city’s planned aesthetics but also obstruct pedestrian movement, maintenance work, and emergency access.

With the licence fee unchanged for over two decades, the MC has been under pressure to revise rates both to improve compliance and generate additional revenue.