Chandigarh MC polls: BJP to prepare vision document with public participation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will prepare its vision document or ‘Sankalp Patra’ in the municipal elections with the participation of the general public. On the same basis, a roadmap will be prepared for the next 5 years.

This was stated by BJP state president Arun Sood in a press conference held at the BJP state office Kamalam here on Tuesday.

Sood said the BJP wanted to reach out to the people of Chandigarh and ensure their participation in the democratic process.

“Our vision is to make Chandigarh not only the number 1 city of the country, but also a world-class city in the next 5 years. To create a roadmap for this, the biggest public participation campaign of Chandigarh, “Aapka Chandigarh, Aapka Sujha”, will be started by the state BJP,” he said.

Under the campaign, all people of Chandigarh will be invited and encouraged to share their suggestions/aspirations with the BJP.

“Based on all these suggestions and aspirations, the BJP will prepare a vision document, ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the 2021 municipal elections,” said Sood.

Under this campaign, suggestion boxes will be kept at prominent places in each locality in which the public can submit their suggestions by writing, people will also be able to give their suggestions through a recording by giving a missed call. Suggestions can also be submitted by visiting the website. Apart from this, BJP workers will hold discussions with different groups of Chandigarh and collect their suggestions.

Responding to a question, Sood said Rakesh Tikait’s statement would not affect the people of Chandigarh. Tikait had recently given a statement not to vote for the BJP in the municipal elections.