Chandigarh MC polls: UT declares holiday for govt employees on December 24
Chandigarh MC polls: UT declares holiday for govt employees on December 24

Haryana government employees who are registered voters in Chandigarh will also be eligible to take a short leave on December 24
Chandigarh goes to polls on December 24.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT administration has declared December 24 as a public holiday in all government offices, corporations, institutions and industrial establishments under it on account of the municipal corporation elections.

A UT spokesperson said, “This will also be a paid holiday in industrial shops, commercial establishments and for daily wage employees.”

The Haryana government employees working in various departments, boards, corporations and public undertakings of the state government, who are registered voters in Chandigarh, will also be eligible to take a short leave on December 24 to exercise their franchise, an official spokesperson said.

