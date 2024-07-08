Chandigarh MC proposes to increase booking charges for commercial grounds

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has proposed to double the booking charges for commercial grounds in Chandigarh from ₹12,500 per day to ₹25,000 per day. The agenda will be discussed in the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for Monday. There are three commercial grounds in Chandigarh, including Housing Board in Manimajra, Circus Ground in Sector 17 and Exhibition Ground in Sector 34. (HT Photo)

As per the agenda, there are three commercial grounds, including Housing Board in Manimajra, Circus Ground in Sector 17 and Exhibition Ground in Sector 34, from which revenue is generated through bookings. The Sector-34 Exhibition Ground is highly in demand during the festival season, and bookings for the period from August to December are done through e-auction to fetch the highest amount. Following this, the proposal has been mooted to book all commercial grounds through e-auction every year from January 1 to December 31.

According to the new provisions, the booking of all commercial grounds shall be done through e-auction.

It has also been stated that in case of any event falling under public amusement, a separate permission from the office of the district magistrate-cum-nodal officer, as per the Public Amusement Policy, 2016, shall be obtained by the organiser separately.

In no case, it was stated, shall the bid amount be less than ₹25,000 per day, which is the reserve price fixed for the booking of all commercial grounds for every day.

The panel will also take up other development issues pertaining to water supply and maintenance of parks during the meeting.

The finance panel of the civic body is headed by the city mayor, along with five members who are councillors from different political parties. The panel has the power to approve development agendas up to ₹50 lakh.