Chandigarh MC removes 40 unauthorised boards, slaps fine of 1.8cr on 5

The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday removed 40 unauthorised boards and imposed a penalty of ₹1.8 crore on five firms for illegal hoardings.

According to MC, the violators included Best Ever in Sector 22-D; Kashwi Tution, Madam Maya and DK Goyal, Connect, Porter, Bansal Classes, EDVX Trum, all in Sector 34; and Appetizer Food Point, Sanjay Dhaba, Daily Dose, Batra Corner, Anamika Boutique, Shiv Food, Booth Number 88, Spy Singh, Hair Dresser, My Insurance Point, Shine and Glowand PC Laptop Repair, all in Sector 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An MC official said the drive was conducted in view of road safety and city’s aesthetics.

The crackdown against illegal hoardings and boards was launched following an order from MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, who directed officials to conduct regular inspections in city markets for violations. Advertisement boards, banners and posters need to be installed in the line with the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, and after permission from MC. Any self-signages at shops exceeding 1.5 square metres also need prior consent from MC.

Mitra said proper awareness meetings regarding these provisions were organised with all stakeholders in April before launching the drive.