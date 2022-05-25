Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC sets up special counter for property tax grievances

To provide the citizens of Chandigarh a single platform for issues related to property tax, a special counter has been set up at the ground floor of the MC Office in Sector 17
Grievances related to property tax will be addressed between 9.30 am and 1 pm on all working days at this counter. (Stock photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to swiftly resolve residents’ property tax-related grievances, the municipal corporation (MC) has set up a special grievance redressal centre at its Sector-17 office.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “To provide the citizens of Chandigarh a single platform for issues related to property tax, a special counter has been set up at the ground floor of the MC Office in Sector 17.”

She said property-tax grievances related to ownership, floor area, pending dues, etc, in respect of residential as well as commercial properties in Chandigarh will be addressed between 9.30 am and 1 pm on all working days at this counter.

