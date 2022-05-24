May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation (MC) starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax.
Over 64% of the residential property owners and around 67% commercial property owners have yet to pay the tax.
There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
Among the 1.06-lakh residential property owners, the tax has been submitted by around 38,000, while 68,000 owners have yet to pay up.
In the commercial segment, of the around 30,000 total assessees, only 10,000 have cleared tax due for the year.
Commenting on slow payment of property tax, a senior municipal official said, “Most tax payers come forward in the last few days of tax rebate deadline. We are expecting more people to pay up just before the May 31 deadline.”
This fiscal, the civic body had widened its property tax base by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages.
As per estimates, at 440, Daria has the highest number of eligible commercial tax payees, followed by Dhanas with 430, Behlana 386, Raipur Khurd 250, Mauli Jagran 245, Kishangarh, Makhan Majra and Khuda Alisher 200 each, Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora 180 each, Kaimbwala 150, Raipur Kalan 110 and Sarangpur 105.
Though the MC General House had rejected the proposal for tax levy at these villages, the administration had directed its imposition in 2020. But it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until these villages were under the administration’s purview, no property tax was levied.
In addition to the commercial properties in 13 villages, MC, for the first time, is also collecting property tax from around 16,000 houses in EWS colonies in Chandigarh. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday. On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday. On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.
-
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
-
Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors. For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
-
Mercury plunges to 30.7°C in Chandigarh after 11.5 mm rain
The city received 11.5 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The rain caused the maximum temperature to fall from 38.9C on Sunday to 30.7C on Monday, 7.4C below normal. More rain is forecast on Tuesday, while clear skies can be expected on May 25, as per the India Meteorological Department. The figure had increased to 11.5 mm by 8.30 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics