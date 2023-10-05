Chandigarh MC slaps notice on GMSH-16 for not processing its wet waste

Tightening the noose around government and private establishments for non-compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday served a notice on Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for not processing their wet waste on their own.

A notice has been issued to the hospital, through which the Chandigarh health director has been directed to comply with waste management norms by October 14, failing which the hospital will be fined as per rules. (HT Photo)

All bulk waste generator institutions or societies, whether government or private, are mandated to process their own wet waste, as per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules.

Sharing details, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “MC’s field supervisory staff had inspected GMSH and found that wet waste was not being processed by the hospital authorities in violation of statutory provisions of SWM Rules, 2016.”

“As such, a notice has been issued to the hospital, through which the UT health director has been directed to comply with waste management norms by October 14, failing which the hospital will be fined as per rules,” Mitra said.

She added, “In case of further non-compliance, a fine of ₹20,000 will be levied once a month (including administrative charges). Also, bulk waste generators who are unable to process their waste on-site are fined ₹2,000 per day as a payment for collection, transport and processing by MC.”

Penalty waived for four housing societies

Meanwhile, in major relief for residents of four bulk waste generator housing societies, the civic body on Wednesday also decided to waive the penalties imposed on them after they started the procedure to set up a decentralised waste processing plant for wet garbage.

The four societies include Pushpak Society, Progressive Society, BSNL Society and Kendriya Vihar Society.

“A resolution was passed by MC’s General House to waive penalties from next water billing cycle. Decentralised waste processing plant has been set up in the area after the machine was purchased through MPLAD funds. The machine shall be operational as soon as electricity connection is approved,” Mitra added.

These four societies produce over 984 kg (around 1 metric tonne) of wet waste daily. Besides this, the ward also generates 496 kg dry waste. Currently, all this waste is processed at MC’s central processing plant at Dadumajra. In all, Chandigarh generates 550 MT waste daily, of which around 200 MT is dry and 350 MT is wet.

