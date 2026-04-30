Chandigarh MC steps up oversight of vending zones

In a move to strengthen the implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, Himanshu Gupta, joint commissioner of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), on Wednesday conducted an on-ground inspection of designated street vending sites across IT Park and Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

During the visit, special emphasis was laid on assessing essential services such as availability of safe drinking water and upkeep of public toilets. (HT File)

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Gupta was accompanied by Sunil Dutt from the enforcement wing and Vivek Trivedi, social development officer (SDO). During the visit, special emphasis was laid on assessing essential services such as availability of safe drinking water and upkeep of public toilets. The engineering wing was directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and high standards of sanitation across all vending zones.

The joint commissioner took stock of operational challenges, effectiveness of vending layouts, and concerns related to safety and lighting. A detailed feedback on cleanliness and accessibility was also gathered from the customers present on sites.

To streamline operations, the enforcement wing was directed to ensure only authorised vendors operate within designated spaces and to prevent encroachments in non-vending areas for smooth pedestrian movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of social welfare, Trivedi sensitised vendors about various government schemes and encouraged adherence to hygiene practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of social welfare, Trivedi sensitised vendors about various government schemes and encouraged adherence to hygiene practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission. {{/usCountry}}

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