Chandigarh MC to attempt modernisation of dhobi ghats again

The municipal corporation will make another attempt to modernise dhobhi ghats in the city.

The MC general house, in its October 29 meeting, will take up the agenda for the renovation of dhobhi ghats in Sectors 19, 20, 27, 22, 32, 7 and 15. Each ghat will have to pay ₹5,000 per year to the civic body and people will not be allowed to use the place as a residence, states the agenda.

The MC had in its earlier attempts failed to generate adequate funds from these ghats and consequently, the modernisation couldn’t be taken up. The agenda states that dhobi ghats should be provided modern facilities and latest technologies. Along with this, it is also being deliberated to offer them through open auction or e-tendering. An official said the process got delayed due to Covid.

Meanwhile, the agenda on upgrading the waste processing plant will have to wait for another MC house meet. IIT Ropar will submit a draft detailed project report only after November 11. MC officials said a special house meet can be called on the issue before the election code of conduct comes into force.