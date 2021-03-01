Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors.

The MC on Monday will deploy its additional 70 garbage collection vehicles in Sectors 31-38, 38 West, and 46-48.

“We will start collecting garbage in the rest of the sectors in another 20 days,” said Sorabh Arora, joint commissioner.

The earlier pan-city plans were dropped as the civic body doesn’t have adequate manpower, particularly drivers, for its garbage collection vehicles.

The MC initiated the takeover of garbage collection from unorganised card-based waste lifters on December 23 last year, after it deployed 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30. The plan was to extend it to all sectors from March 1, as the MC General House approved the modified terms of the memorandum of understanding on February 15 and garbage collectors started signing it.

Most of their demands, including sharing of user charges, life insurance, welfare fund and disbursal of income generated through sale of usable dry waste among them, were incorporated in the MoU.

To start collecting user charges

The MC will also start adding user charges to the water bill in the areas where it takes over garbage collection.

“In the southern sectors, where the service will be launched on Monday, charges will be imposed for March onwards,” said Arora.

The civic body will also start the trial of payment of bill through point of sale machines in a couple of northern sectors.

On problems being faced in northern sectors, MC commissioner KK Yadav said: “The service will run in coordination with residents in a sustainable manner. Issues, such as timings of vehicles, will be resolved keeping in view their needs.”