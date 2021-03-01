Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times

Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors.

The MC on Monday will deploy its additional 70 garbage collection vehicles in Sectors 31-38, 38 West, and 46-48.

“We will start collecting garbage in the rest of the sectors in another 20 days,” said Sorabh Arora, joint commissioner.

The earlier pan-city plans were dropped as the civic body doesn’t have adequate manpower, particularly drivers, for its garbage collection vehicles.

The MC initiated the takeover of garbage collection from unorganised card-based waste lifters on December 23 last year, after it deployed 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30. The plan was to extend it to all sectors from March 1, as the MC General House approved the modified terms of the memorandum of understanding on February 15 and garbage collectors started signing it.

Most of their demands, including sharing of user charges, life insurance, welfare fund and disbursal of income generated through sale of usable dry waste among them, were incorporated in the MoU.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%

Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs

Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30

To start collecting user charges

The MC will also start adding user charges to the water bill in the areas where it takes over garbage collection.

“In the southern sectors, where the service will be launched on Monday, charges will be imposed for March onwards,” said Arora.

The civic body will also start the trial of payment of bill through point of sale machines in a couple of northern sectors.

On problems being faced in northern sectors, MC commissioner KK Yadav said: “The service will run in coordination with residents in a sustainable manner. Issues, such as timings of vehicles, will be resolved keeping in view their needs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP