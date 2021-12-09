Chandigarh MC to hold three-day Chrysanthemum Show from December 10

The municipal corporation is set to organise a first-of-its-kind zero-waste Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, between December 10 and 12.

“This year’s show is an attempt to showcase sustainable and environment friendly initiatives. The purpose of the event is that zero waste leaves the premises,” an MC spokesperson said.

The 2021 edition of the annual show will be a low-key affair as measures are being taken to avoid mass gathering in view of the Covid-19 situation. Enthusiasts from across the region will nonetheless be able to display their exhibits for public viewing.

The show will open on December 10 at 11 am. The public will be allowed to attend from 11am to 7 pm on the opening day and from 10 to 7 pm on the remaining two days.

The MC spokesperson ensured that all necessary precautions shall be taken over the course of the three-day event.