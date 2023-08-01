Chandigarh MC to reserve parking spots for disabled

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:03 AM IST

Chandigarh municipal corporation will reserve parking spots for disabled drivers and erect disabled parking signboards that is estimated to cost around ₹34.28 lakh

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday approved various developmental projects, including renovation of several market areas, roads and parks.

The finance and contract committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation decided to set aside 6.4 lakh for repair and renovation of Sewa Kendra in Sector 25, apart from 16.99 lakh for augmenting the street light system on V-4 roads in Sector 8-B. (HT File for representation)

During the meeting, held under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta and attended by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, and committee members Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata, Neha and other senior MC officers, it was also decided to make the city parking lots disabled friendly.

For this, MC will reserve parking spots for disabled drivers and erect disabled parking signboards that is estimated to cost around 34.28 lakh. MC will also construct ramps in all 89 parking lots in the city.

The committee decided to set aside 6.4 lakh for repair and renovation of Sewa Kendra in Sector 25, apart from 16.99 lakh for augmenting the street light system on V-4 roads in Sector 8-B.

In an effort to improve the city’s drainage system, several projects for laying new sewer and stormwater pipelines, besides repairing the damaged ones, were approved. The new sewer lines will be laid in Sector 51-A, near EWS Colony and Sector 37, among other areas.

MC also decided to construct a multiplay courtyard for various games at the Community Centre in Sector 21 at an estimated cost of 15.19 lakh. Revamping of flooring at Shastri Market, Sector 22-C, will also be done for 22.37 lakh. The committee also cleared 20 lakh to celebrate Teej on August 19 and 20.

