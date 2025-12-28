Chandigarh MC to spend 1 crore on Rose Festival-2026

Failing to elicit response from firms for event management and sponsorships at the annual Rose festival, set to be held in February 2026, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has formulated a budget of ₹1.05 crore, which will be placed before the General House for approval on Tuesday. The MC has formed multiple sub-committees to conduct various activities and competitions at the fest, with revenue generation in mind. (HT File)

The agenda for the 54th Rose Festival 2026 had been placed during the 352nd meeting of MC General House on August 26 this year. As per the agenda, the MC invited tenders and made arrangements to reimburse sponsors. However, the bids closed last month without any firm showing interest.

An MC official, however, said they are hopeful of getting sponsors and will be inviting the bids again.

According to the proposed agenda, a major chunk of the budget would go toward tentage, decoration, lighting, security arrangements, cultural programmes, competitions, publicity and hospitality for guests. The plan also covers expenses for flower displays, stage arrangements, sound and lighting systems, CCTV surveillance, branding, and various cultural and competitive events. Funds have been proposed for activities such as Rose Prince and Princess competition, Rose Quiz, painting and cultural performances, besides arrangements for prizes, mementos and band performances. The proposal has also taken into consideration the unforeseen expenses that may come up.