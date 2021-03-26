Chandigarh MC to start third phase of garbage collection from April 1

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will start the third phase of its door-to-door garbage collection drive from April 1 for the remaining sectors of the city.

In December last year, the MC had taken up door-to-door garbage collection through its own vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30. In March this year, though it initially planned to cover the entire city, it could collect waste in only 12 southern sectors (31-38, 38 West, and 46-48).

MC joint commissioner Sorabh Arora said, “We will be starting the third phase on April 1. The exact number of sectors where the drive would be carried out will be decided in a review meeting scheduled for Friday.”

The MC had deployed its 93 garbage collection vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30, replacing the informal cart-based waste lifting system. Earlier, the civic body had also deployed 99 vehicles to collect waste in some villages and commercial areas of the city. In the second phase started in March, it deployed additional 70 vehicles for the process.

MC medical officer Dr Amrit Warring said, “We are aiming to start garbage collection in all sectors from April 1. Thereafter, we will initiate the process in areas like Manimajra.”

To ease the payment of garbage collection charges, the MC has introduced POS (point of sale) machines.

Streamline process, say residents

The MC is still struggling with teething problems, particularly in the 12 southern sectors, where garbage collection was initiated in March. In many sectors, waste is still being picked up by private players, while in other areas, residents complain about accessibility issues.

“It is a mixed case in Sector 38 as some of its parts are being covered by MC collection vehicles, while in other pockets, the old waste collectors continue to pick up garbage in their carts, seemingly through some understanding with MC-deployed staff. We expect the system to be streamlined in the coming months,” said Major (retd) DP Singh, chief adviser, Sector 38 resident welfare association (RWA).

The MC, which had assured collection of garbage from houses, as was being done by the cart-based collectors, has failed to achieve its mission in most areas. “Under the new system, though private collectors have been taken over by the MC, still garbage is not being collected from the upper floors. Residents who are away for work and old persons are facing great difficulty in ensuring daily handing over of garbage. Many a times, they are seen requesting their neighbours’ help,” said RS Kaura, president of Sector 32 RWA.

Confusion over payment

There is also confusion among residents as to whom to pay the garbage collection charges — MC or cart-based collectors.

“The MC should immediately clarify that who will take the collection charges for the last three months. Cart-based collectors have picked up garbage in this period even in parts of northern sectors. They are now coming and demanding payment for their services. Moroever, the MC is yet to add collection charges for the last three months in the water bills as was stated earlier,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO).

Under the new system, waste collectors are refusing to pick horticulture and C&D waste like broken plant earthen pots. “Earlier, residents had no difficulty in handing over such waste. We are facing issues as there is no alternative arrangement for the same,” said Kidar Nath Sharma, president, Sector 46 RWA.