Chandigarh MC to take over 50 taxi stands as operators fail to comply with terms

The municipal corporation of Chandigarh (MC) is ready to take over physical possession of 50 taxi stands after operators failed to comply with the stipulated terms and conditions, including the deposit of security amounts, the officials said on Wednesday. Following a directive issued on December 9, 2024, the operators were given 15 days to fulfil these formalities, failing which the MC warned it would reclaim the taxi stands and their case will not be considered for allotment for the next five years. (File)

Out of 61 taxi stands under the control of MC, 52 were allotted in September 2024 after the general house of the MC approved the terms and conditions for the allotment for the next five years (on as is where is basis).

However, out of 52 operators, only two completed the formalities. MC, after taking the possession, will offer these taxi stands via auction to get bids.

As per the terms and conditions, the operators were required to submit a refundable security deposit for six months, valid identity proofs (aadhaar, voter ID, and PAN card), an affidavit confirming no blacklisting or defaults, and clear any pending dues along with the current quarter's payment. In response, taxi operators sought an extension, but their request was denied by the competent authority on January 21, 2025. Despite multiple notices and ample time, only two out of 52 operators met the requirements.

“The taxi operators were given the privilege of extended allotment of five years, but it was only possible if they comply with the terms and conditions. However, only two of the 52 operators complied. Now, we will start the process of taking over the possession from tomorrow,” said MC officials, adding that notices have already been issued to the operators.

Speaking on the same, a taxi stand operator Salim Parvez said, “The municipal corporation does not want the taxi stand to run. We have been working in Chandigarh for the last 25-30 years. We have paid security money earlier also. When asked about it, the answer was that the corporation did not have any record, but we have all the records. The MC first increased the fare by 150%. The stand operators took loans and paid the amount. It was said that everyone’s license would be renewed, but then they started asking for security for six months. It seems that the MC does not want the taxi stand to run. No action is being taken against the illegal stands running in the city. We are being harassed because we follow the rules.”

The remaining nine stands were under the possession of MC, and the process of allotment of these is under progress.