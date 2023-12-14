The municipal corporation (MC) has started the installation of effluent treatment plants (ETP) at Sector-45 gaushala and gaushala Near Cremation Ground at Sector 25, Chandigarh. The initiative aims to treat the wastewater generated from the gaushalas and improve the quality of the wastewater by removing harmful substances. Chandigarh MC to treat wastewater from cowsheds in city. (HT)

City mayor Anup Gupta on Wednesday started the work of installation of an effluent treatment plant of 40 kilo litre per day (KLD) capacity at Sector-45 gaushala and 20 KLD capacities at Sector-25 gaushala, in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, officers of MC and prominent persons of the area.

The mayor said that the work of installation of ETP at Sector-25 gaushala will be completed within two months at a cost of ₹101.93 lakh while the installation of ETP at Sector-45 gaushala will be completed within two months at a cost of ₹151.93 lakh.

Gupta said that it was essential to construct ETPs to treat the liquid excreta of the animals, which contains high amounts of BOD and COD, which need to be treated to acceptable standards before they can be discharged into the estate sewerage system. He said that it was crucial to treat this waste to prevent any harmful impact on the environment and maintain the hygiene and sanitation levels of the city.