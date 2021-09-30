Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC zeroes in on 8 localities not giving segregated garbage
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC zeroes in on 8 localities not giving segregated garbage

For achieving 100% segregation of garbage at source, the Chandigarh MC has identified eight localities where compliance still remains poor
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:32 AM IST
All localities are semi-urban or rural situated on the city’s periphery, according to the Chandigarh MC. (HT File Photo)

For achieving 100% segregation of garbage at source, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has zeroed in on eight areas across the city where the compliance has been found poor.

All these are semi-urban or rural and situated on the city’s periphery: Hallomajra, Bapu Dham Colony, Sanjay Colony (Industrial Area), Indira Colony (Manimajra), Maloya, EWS Colony (Maloya), Mauli Jagran, and Vikas Nagar (Mauli Jagran).

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday started an awareness drive at Vikas Nagar and EWS Colony besides Ram Darbar under the theme of Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Divas as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. At the other five places, including Hallomajra, Bapu Dham Colony and parts on Manimajra, awareness drives will be conducted in the coming days.

“We will extend the awareness drive in other parts to encourage people to segregate waste. This will be continued beyond the Mahotsav,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Mitra on September 8 had directed the officials concerned to find out that how much segregated waste is being collected currently, and how various areas are performing. The MC had taken over door-to-door garbage collection in December last year, and has deployed around 525 two-bin vehicles to collect segregated waste.

RELATED STORIES

Nearly 80% localities have been covered with these vehicles, but the civic body is still receiving mixed waste from most areas. Though no exact figure is available, MC officials have estimated that around 25% households are still giving mixed wet and dry waste.

The collection of mixed waste is also affecting the working of two material recovery facilities at the Industrial Area. These facilities have a dedicated space for sorting recoverable dry waste into different categories, including paper, card, recyclable plastic, glass bottles and metal. The leftover dry waste is moved to the compost plant at Dadumajra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Political parties drove a wedge between Jammu, Kashmir: Altaf Bukhari

52 days on, two booked for grievously hurting Dera Bassi man

Himachal logs 205 Covid cases, 100 test positive in Jammu, Kashmir

Chandigarh cop hurt in hit-and-run at Matka Chowk
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP