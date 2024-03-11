Chandigarh: Mercury climbs, showers likely around Wednesday

After three days with cold wave conditions last week, the temperature has started to rise in the city now and can rise further as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rain is also likely in the city around Wednesday. After three days with cold wave conditions last week, the temperature has started to rise in the city now and can rise further as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rain is also likely in the city around Wednesday. (HT File)

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “Due to snowfall in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, cold winds were blowing in the region. An active western disturbance (WD) had also led to rain at the start of the week. But the winds had stopped for now.”

A fresh WD will affect the region from Tuesday, while there are chances of rain in the city on Wednesday. Dry weather is again likely from Thursday onwards.

Due to the rains and cloudy weather, night temperature which had dipped to a five year low at 7.2°C on March 4 is likely to remain high during this. Day temperature is expected to take a dip. However a big fall isn’t expected, and Singh added by the end of the month, maximum temperature can go upto 30°C.