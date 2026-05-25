Chandigarh: Mercury crosses 40°C;expect further rise according to IMD

After dipping below 40°C for the first time in six days on Friday, the maximum temperature climbed past the 40°C mark again over the weekend. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will rise gradually over the coming days, while rain is likely to return from Thursday.

A herd of sambars cooling off in the forest area near Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT photo)

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The maximum temperature rose from 40.6°C on Saturday to 40.9°C, 1°C above normal. It is, however, lower than earlier this week when it had remained above 44°C for two consecutive days. The weatherman stated that the temperature would rise daily and can hit 44°C again before a fresh western disturbance affects the region.

Due to dust storms, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city had crossed 100 on Friday, going into the moderate category. On Sunday, it was again down to 74 in the satisfactory category. The AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory and can cause minor breathing problems for sensitive people. It is rare for the AQI to cross 100 during summers, owing to high temperatures.

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{{^usCountry}} The minimum temperature fell from 24.1°C on Saturday to 24°C on Sunday, 1.5°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 42°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum temperature fell from 24.1°C on Saturday to 24°C on Sunday, 1.5°C below normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 42°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C. {{/usCountry}}