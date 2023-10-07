Chandigarh: Metro DPR to be ready by Dec, work to begin in March

The alternative analysis report and detailed project report for Tricity Metro will be ready by December this year and work on the ambitious project will begin in March next year. An estimated ₹ 6.54 crore will be spent on readying the AAR and DPR, contributions for which have been released by both Haryana and Punjab governments. (ht files)

This was shared at a UT meeting on Friday, where Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) presented its inception report, featuring the road map to prepare the alternative analysis report (AAR) and detailed project report (DPR).

Chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, the meeting also had officers from both Punjab and Haryana in attendance.

Pal said RITES gave a detailed presentation of its inception report, assuring that both the DPR and AAR will be ready by December this year: “These will be sent to the central government for final approval, following which, we expect work to begin in March next year.”

An estimated ₹6.54 crore will be spent on readying the AAR and DPR, contributions for which have been released by both Haryana and Punjab governments.

During the meeting, various alternative modes of public transportation were also discussed for major travel corridors identified within the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

RITES was asked to look into the feasibility of different mass transit options, such as Metro, Metrolite and Metro Neo systems, to decide on the most-viable mode of public transport.

The inception report comprehensively assessed several crucial aspects, including ridership, alignment, station planning, multi-modal integration, cost implications, economic viability, financial sustainability, environmental impacts, fare box and non-fare box revenue streams, disaster preparedness, cyber security and an implementation mechanism for the tricity.

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is around ₹10,570 crore, of which 20% will be paid by the two states, 20% by the Centre and remaining 60% by the lending agency.

In July, the Chandigarh administration had decided that it would take on board all stakeholders – Haryana and Punjab – in preparation of the AAR and DPR for Metro Rail as per the guidelines of central government.

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. The first phase will now start from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and end at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, Metro has been proposed on three routes — Paraul-Sarangpur-ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed after 2037, Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km). The tracks will mostly run overground.

